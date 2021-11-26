SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,497,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,834 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.46% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $54,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.91. 18,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,762. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

