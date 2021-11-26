SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $15,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

SPYG opened at $71.63 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.89.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

