SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vicus Capital owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021,254 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21,417.1% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,833,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,408,000 after buying an additional 3,815,879 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,680,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,810,000 after buying an additional 2,954,076 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $139,759,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 242.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,429,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,522 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.84. 96,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,141. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $73.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.89.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.