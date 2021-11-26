SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,621 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.51% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $21,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 356,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,582,000 after acquiring an additional 125,325 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,267,000 after acquiring an additional 23,130 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $88.13 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $91.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.46.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

