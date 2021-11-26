SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,206 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 7.25% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $12,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KCE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF stock opened at $107.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.68. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $69.01 and a 12-month high of $110.70.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

