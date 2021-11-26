SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 289,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 8,837,736 shares.The stock last traded at $71.26 and had previously closed at $75.26.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day moving average is $67.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,500,000 after purchasing an additional 64,579 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,221,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 13,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

