Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.65

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Spectris alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.4783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%.

About Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.