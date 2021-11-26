Spectrum Market Capitalization Tops $30,956.21 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a total market cap of $30,956.21 and approximately $2,414.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $198.75 or 0.00365943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

