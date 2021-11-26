SPINDLE Hits Market Capitalization of $651,802.89 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SPINDLE has a market cap of $651,802.89 and approximately $239.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,794.83 or 0.98540647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00051044 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.38 or 0.00339581 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.02 or 0.00490951 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00015094 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.45 or 0.00176668 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011702 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001653 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001251 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

