SPINDLE Market Cap Hits $639,299.05 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $639,299.05 and $235.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,293.22 or 0.98567719 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00047711 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.91 or 0.00340142 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.13 or 0.00475579 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00014512 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.40 or 0.00170905 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00011317 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001667 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001269 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

