Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.19

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.19 and last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 64148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 71.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

