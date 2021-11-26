Spores Network (SPO) Price Hits $0.0130 on Top Exchanges

Spores Network (CURRENCY:SPO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Spores Network has a total market cap of $4.94 million and $295,225.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spores Network has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Spores Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00065008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00073600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00098757 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.03 or 0.07431722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,354.95 or 1.00036746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Spores Network

Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,970,061 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

