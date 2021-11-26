Sportech (LON:SPO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.27

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.27 ($0.43) and traded as high as GBX 36.75 ($0.48). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 36.75 ($0.48), with a volume of 833 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.75 million and a P/E ratio of 3.17.

Get Sportech alerts:

In related news, insider Nicola Rowlands sold 20,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total value of £8,060.80 ($10,531.49).

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.