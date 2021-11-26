Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.80

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.80 and traded as low as $15.02. Sprague Resources shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 67,560 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRLP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $395.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is -42.54%.

In other news, CFO David C. Long acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $81,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David C. Long purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sprague Resources in the first quarter worth $53,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the second quarter valued at $223,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the second quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP)

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.