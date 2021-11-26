SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.56% of SPX worth $15,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPX by 25.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,634 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPX by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 970,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,279,000 after acquiring an additional 35,607 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in SPX by 111,472.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SPX by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,351,000 after acquiring an additional 327,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPX by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair downgraded SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

NYSE SPXC opened at $63.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $68.24.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $541,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $649,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,842 shares of company stock worth $1,752,871 in the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPX Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

