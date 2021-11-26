SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,577.19

SSE plc (LON:SSE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,577.19 ($20.61) and traded as high as GBX 1,612.50 ($21.07). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,604 ($20.96), with a volume of 6,009,556 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SSE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,690 ($22.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,637.38 ($21.39).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,615.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,577.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.09 billion and a PE ratio of 7.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 25.50 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

