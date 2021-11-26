SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $217.60

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 217.60 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 234.10 ($3.06), with a volume of 963481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256.20 ($3.35).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSPG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SSP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 361.14 ($4.72).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 265.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 276.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.29.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

