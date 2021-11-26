SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.97

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

SSPPF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

