Stacks (STX) Market Cap Reaches $2.44 Billion

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. Stacks has a total market cap of $2.44 billion and approximately $90.49 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can now be bought for approximately $1.90 or 0.00003490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00064617 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.73 or 0.00197936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00077137 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.62 or 0.00747078 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,286,036,180 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

