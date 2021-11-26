Stafi (FIS) Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Stafi coin can currently be bought for $1.64 or 0.00003010 BTC on popular exchanges. Stafi has a market cap of $18.35 million and $10.88 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stafi has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.09 or 0.00202555 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.93 or 0.00743209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000607 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00015421 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00075826 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00009153 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000649 BTC.

About Stafi

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

