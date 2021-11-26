Stagecoach Group plc Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SAGKF)

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Stagecoach Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Lane expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stagecoach Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Stagecoach Group stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. Stagecoach Group has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

