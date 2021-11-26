StakerDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $631,134.03 (STKR)

StakerDAO (CURRENCY:STKR) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. One StakerDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0347 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. StakerDAO has a market cap of $631,134.03 and $708.00 worth of StakerDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StakerDAO has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00065112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00074553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00098454 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.18 or 0.07491499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,453.96 or 1.00079412 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

StakerDAO Coin Profile

StakerDAO’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,170,860 coins. StakerDAO’s official Twitter account is @stakerdao

Buying and Selling StakerDAO

