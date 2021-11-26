Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) Trading Down 1.4%

Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC)’s share price traded down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.03 and last traded at $28.03. 730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 774,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,000. Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF comprises 2.5% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 58.24% of Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

