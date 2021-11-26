Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.47

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 3050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCBFF shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.