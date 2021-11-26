Standard Protocol (STND) Reaches Market Cap of $7.76 Million

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 26th. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.76 million and $353,931.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00065304 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00074618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00098773 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.94 or 0.07435719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,190.81 or 0.99790416 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

