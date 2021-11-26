Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.700-$10.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.64.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $189.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.69. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $167.65 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.14%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.