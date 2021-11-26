Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Acquired by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 167.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,670 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STWD. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

STWD stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 38,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,554. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.75%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

