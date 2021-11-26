STASIS EURO (EURS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $10.31 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 26th. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $101.17 million and approximately $10.31 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00002083 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00044803 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.47 or 0.00236033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 89,225,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

