State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,440 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of State Auto Financial worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in State Auto Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in State Auto Financial by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in State Auto Financial by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $76,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 20,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $1,040,199.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 154,945 shares of company stock valued at $7,945,727 in the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STFC stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.36. State Auto Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.70 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC).

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.