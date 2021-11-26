State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires Shares of 39,996 DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,212,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,234,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,155,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DV. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist upgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

