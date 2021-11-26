State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 2,514 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 449.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

G has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

G stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

