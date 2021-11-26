State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Covetrus worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,319,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,633,000 after buying an additional 145,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,911,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,622,000 after buying an additional 982,426 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 19.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,626,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,909,000 after buying an additional 738,040 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 6.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,042,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,144,000 after buying an additional 116,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 1.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,214,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVET stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Covetrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.50 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

