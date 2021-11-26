State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of TechTarget worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 0.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,721,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 7.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 19.8% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 101,842.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 10.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TTGT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $97.99 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.25 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 18,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $1,634,268.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,554 shares of company stock valued at $18,099,465 in the last ninety days. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.