State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,707 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Callon Petroleum worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $65.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average is $45.50.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $177,696. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

