State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.41 Million Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cable One by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Cable One news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total value of $130,922.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,005.00, for a total value of $601,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,945,046 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CABO stock opened at $1,814.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,807.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,870.49. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 20.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CABO shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,149.57.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

