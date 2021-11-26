State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.45 Million Stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,535 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Two Harbors Investment worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.