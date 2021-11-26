State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 6,587 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,606 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $32,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 300.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 164.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUN opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 2.08. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.55.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RUN. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,669,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,360,274.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $361,438.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,260 shares of company stock worth $9,224,221. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

