State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 785 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Encore Wire worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 3,691.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at $4,547,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $147.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.64. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

