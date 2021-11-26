State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Palomar worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Palomar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Palomar by 12.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after acquiring an additional 31,392 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 38.1% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 46,723 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 893.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after acquiring an additional 382,702 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 14.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 877,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,212,000 after acquiring an additional 112,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,024,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $118,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,900 shares of company stock worth $4,805,509 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLMR opened at $79.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.76 and a beta of -0.09. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.71 million. Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

