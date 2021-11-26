State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,175 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $71,843,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in First Solar by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,037,923 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $93,942,000 after purchasing an additional 566,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Solar by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,785,000 after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $40,797,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 449,860 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $40,717,000 after purchasing an additional 272,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,923 shares of company stock valued at $318,810. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.35.

First Solar stock opened at $108.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

