State Street Corp Acquires 130,090 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.99% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDYA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 92.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $214,000. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,816.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,116 shares of company stock worth $362,175. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $923.93 million, a PE ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 103.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IDYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

