State Street Corp Boosts Stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in ORIX were worth $8,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ORIX by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ORIX by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in ORIX in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ORIX by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in ORIX by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

IX opened at $103.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.88. ORIX Co. has a 1-year low of $72.71 and a 1-year high of $104.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.38. ORIX had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

