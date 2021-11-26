State Street Corp Buys 13,058 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

State Street Corp increased its stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.35% of VSE worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VSE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in VSE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VSE by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in VSE by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in VSE by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

VSEC has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. VSE Co. has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.26 million, a P/E ratio of 87.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.76.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSE Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

