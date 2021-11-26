State Street Corp Grows Position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.91% of Sierra Bancorp worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $123,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BSRR opened at $27.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $417.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.83 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

