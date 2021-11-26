State Street Corp Grows Stake in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Omega Flex worth $8,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Omega Flex in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Omega Flex by 15.5% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Flex in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Omega Flex by 16.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $135.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.53. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.91 and a 52-week high of $193.60.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 50.23% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

In other Omega Flex news, President Mark F. Albino sold 6,174 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $866,150.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark F. Albino sold 1,153 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $161,777.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,687 shares of company stock worth $2,734,288 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

