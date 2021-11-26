State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) by 4,169.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,611,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,503,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.53% of Genius Brands International worth $8,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNUS. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the second quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 671.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13,435 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Brands International in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNUS opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $3.12.

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies.

