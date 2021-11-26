State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) by 4,532.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.04% of Rekor Systems worth $8,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arctis Global LLC raised its stake in Rekor Systems by 14.7% in the second quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 2,322,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,599,000 after buying an additional 296,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rekor Systems by 200.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after buying an additional 1,439,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rekor Systems by 19.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,851,000 after buying an additional 250,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rekor Systems by 108.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 274,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the second quarter valued at $4,064,000. Institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REKR stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 148.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Rekor Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $1,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $57,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $617,930 in the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

