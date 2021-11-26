State Street Corp Has $7.75 Million Stake in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

State Street Corp increased its position in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.36% of ShotSpotter worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ShotSpotter by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ShotSpotter by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

ShotSpotter stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.53 million, a P/E ratio of -319.64, a P/E/G ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.35. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). ShotSpotter had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alan R. Stewart bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $137,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 437 shares of company stock worth $16,102 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

