State Street Corp Has $8.15 Million Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

State Street Corp grew its position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,707 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.56% of Stratasys worth $8,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 41,474 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 217,211 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 19,185 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

SSYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Stratasys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Stratasys’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.