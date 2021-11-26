State Street Corp Has $8.42 Million Holdings in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,042,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,617 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.31% of Veru worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Veru during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Veru by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 341,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 81,589 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Veru during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Veru by 523.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the period. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veru has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $7.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20. Veru Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $630.05 million, a PE ratio of -788.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

